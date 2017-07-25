Naked man arrested near Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Naked man arrested near Vero Beach

Indian River Sheriff’s Office Deputies say they were called to Vista Royale Community on July 25 because of a man running naked through the neighborhood.

They arrived around 1:30 a.m to find. Tyler Thibodeau completely naked and screaming at a person, according to an arrest report.

A deputy reported Thibodeau said he had been drinking alcohol.

Thibodeau was arrested for disorderly intoxication. He has been released from the Indian River County jail on bond.

