The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.

They aren't good for you, but they sure are good.

It's Hot Fudge Sundae Day, so go get one

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Miami man they say was impersonating law enforcement in Lake Worth.

A deputy spotted Raul Aranda-Guillen driving near Lake Ave. and North Dixie Hwy. when the man turned on a police-style siren and spotlight behind another vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The vehicle moved over and Aranda-Guillen sped past it, the report states. The deputy alerted other law enforcement working in the area and Aranda-Guillen was pulled over for a traffic stop.

The black and white vehicle Aranda-Guillen was driving had “POLICE” written across the trunk and was equipped with working lights, the report states.

A deputy noted in the report that Aranda-Guillen was wearing a law enforcement-style gun belt with a handgun, handcuffs, stun gun, and flashlight. His shirt had a badge logo and his hat had a flag with a blue line through it, the deputy wrote.

Aranda-Guillen allegedly tried to radio for someone using a device on his shirt. The deputy said he was in fear for his safety and used a leg sweep to bring Aranda-Guillen to the ground.

He was difficult to take ahold of and another deputy used a neck technique that made Aranda-Guillen lose consciousness for five seconds, the report states.

Aranda-Guillen was handcuffed and arrested. He is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County jail on $26,000 bond.