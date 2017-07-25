Man accused of pretending to be police officer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Miami man they say was impersonating law enforcement in Lake Worth.

A deputy spotted Raul Aranda-Guillen driving near Lake Ave. and North Dixie Hwy. when the man turned on a police-style siren and spotlight behind another vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The vehicle moved over and Aranda-Guillen sped past it, the report states. The deputy alerted other law enforcement working in the area and Aranda-Guillen was pulled over for a traffic stop.

The black and white vehicle Aranda-Guillen was driving had “POLICE” written across the trunk and was equipped with working lights, the report states.

A deputy noted in the report that Aranda-Guillen was wearing a law enforcement-style gun belt with a handgun, handcuffs, stun gun, and flashlight. His shirt had a badge logo and his hat had a flag with a blue line through it, the deputy wrote.

Aranda-Guillen allegedly tried to radio for someone using a device on his shirt. The deputy said he was in fear for his safety and used a leg sweep to bring Aranda-Guillen to the ground.

He was difficult to take ahold of and another deputy used a neck technique that made Aranda-Guillen lose consciousness for five seconds, the report states.

Aranda-Guillen was handcuffed and arrested. He is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County jail on $26,000 bond.

