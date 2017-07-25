PBSO investigates shooting in Belle Glade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO investigates shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of shots fired in Belle Glade.

Deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to the 600 block of SW Avenue D and located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.