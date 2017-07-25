PBSO investigates shooting in Belle Glade

-
Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:46:19 GMT
Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:16:44 GMT
President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.More >> President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.More >>
Tuesday, July 25 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-07-25 18:56:36 GMT
Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:11:46 GMT
Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.More >> Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.More >>
Monday, July 24 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-07-24 08:15:34 GMT
Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 20:57:53 GMT
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines. More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-07-25 16:29:41 GMT
Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-07-25 17:59:00 GMT
They aren't good for you, but they sure are good.More >>
They aren't good for you, but they sure are good.More >>
Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-07-25 17:49:59 GMT
Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-07-25 17:49:59 GMT
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal. More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>