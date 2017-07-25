Officer wounded, suspect killed in shootout

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.

They aren't good for you, but they sure are good.

They aren't good for you, but they sure are good.

It's Hot Fudge Sundae Day, so go get one

It's Hot Fudge Sundae Day, so go get one

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect who shot him in the face as the two exchanged fire after a car chase.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Director Mike Bruno said during a news conference that the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon.

Bruno says officers had been patrolling Jacksonville's Westside, searching for a man suspected of robbing two banks earlier this week. He says officers spotted the suspect getting into a car, and a woman driver speeding away.

Bruno says the suspect got out of the car after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) pursuit and exchanged fire with the officer. Bruno says the officer was awake and able to speak at the hospital.

Bruno didn't release the names or races of the officer or suspect.