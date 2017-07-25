Officer wounded, suspect killed in shootout - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer wounded, suspect killed in shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect who shot him in the face as the two exchanged fire after a car chase.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Director Mike Bruno said during a news conference that the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon.

Bruno says officers had been patrolling Jacksonville's Westside, searching for a man suspected of robbing two banks earlier this week. He says officers spotted the suspect getting into a car, and a woman driver speeding away.

Bruno says the suspect got out of the car after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) pursuit and exchanged fire with the officer. Bruno says the officer was awake and able to speak at the hospital.

Bruno didn't release the names or races of the officer or suspect.

