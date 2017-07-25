'Wonder Woman 2' sets December 2019 release date - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Wonder Woman 2' sets December 2019 release date

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Wonder Woman 2" is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.

Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second highest of the year, behind "Beauty and the Beast."

