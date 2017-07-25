The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.

They aren't good for you, but they sure are good.

It's Hot Fudge Sundae Day, so go get one

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Wonder Woman 2" is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.

Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second highest of the year, behind "Beauty and the Beast."