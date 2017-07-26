West Palm rollover crash sends man to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm rollover crash sends man to hospital

A rollover crash occurred overnight near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Greymon Drive in West Palm Beach.

The car took out two street lights around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness said a man was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unclear.

 

The cause of the wreck has not been released.  

At 4:30 a.m., the northbound lanes were still shut down in the area.

