Jacksonville officer wounded, suspect killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect who shot him in the face as the two exchanged fire after a car chase Tuesday afternoon.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Director Mike Bruno said K-9 Officer Jeremy Mason was shot in the chin while chasing bank robbery suspect Michael Joseph Harris.
Bruno says officers had been patrolling Jacksonville's Westside, searching for a man suspected of robbing two banks earlier this week. He says officers spotted the suspect, Harris, getting into a car, and a woman driver speeding away.
Bruno said Harris got out of the car after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) pursuit and exchanged fire with the officer. Bruno said Mason was awake and able to speak at the hospital.