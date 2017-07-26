26-Year-old man fatally shot in West Palm Beach

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.

date 2017-07-26

The West Palm Beach Police Department said in a written statement Tuesday morning they are investigating an overnight homicide.

At about 1:51 a.m., police received a 911 call that there was possibly a deceased man to the rear of a residence located along the 3800 block of Westview Ave.

When officers arrived they found the victim, who appeared to have died from gunshot wound(s).

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Courtney Travon Jones of West Palm Beach.

Neighbors in the Northwood Hills community told WPTV the house is a "chronic nuisance." The president of the community association, Andy Pereria, said, "we love this city, we love this place, there’s a reason why we live here. I’m not afraid of being here but I just need the leaders to step up."

Pereria and others went to the city to complain about the house that has been abandoned since the owner died. Pereria says enough hasn't been done to crack down on the house filled with "squatters and drug dealers."

Code Enforcement has issued 18 violations for the property and it is now racking up fines of $1,000 a day.

In December, Lorraine Burney says her house was shot up from an incident at the house in question.

NewsChannel 5 took those concerns to city leaders who said they are frustrated too.

Code enforcement has been to the home more than 15 times, even as recently as this month.

After the owner of the home passed away his trust gained control. West Palm Beach Police say that is part of the problem.

"The home is in a trust and the trust company is out of state and they don't have a local representative to make sure these things are taken care of," said West Palm Beach Police Captain Wendy Morse.

In fact, because the home is a chronic nuisance, code enforcement planned to make some improvements at the home Wednesday. But now that it's a crime scene, that work will have to wait another week.

"We are all very concerned about getting it cleaned up because it speaks to the health of that community," Captain Morse said.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or lead Detective Andrea Branch at 561-822-1691.



