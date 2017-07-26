Car flips, lands on its roof in Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car flips, lands on its roof in Lantana

A car flipped and landed on its roof overnight in Lantana. 

The crash happened just around 4:45 a.m. at 530 South Lake Dr., just east of Dixie Highway.

 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

In a separate crash, a witness said a man was sent to the hospital in a rollover wreck in West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.