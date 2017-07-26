2 people struck by Tri-Rail train in Delray Beach

They aren't good for you, but they sure are good.

It's Hot Fudge Sundae Day, so go get one

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a man and woman were struck by a Tri-Rail train Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW 17th Ave.

A Tri-Rail spokesperson said the victims were hit by a southbound train.

Both patients were taken to Delray Medical Center as trauma patients.

Fire Rescue said the train is stopped north of Lake Ida Road, and no crossings are blocked. There were no injuries reported on the train.

We have units on scene of a train vs pedestrian crash in the 600 block of NW 17th Ave. Two patients were transported in serious condition. — Delray Beach Fire (@DelrayBeachFire) July 26, 2017

Train incident: southbound Tri-Rail train is stopped north of Lake Ida Rd. No crossings blocked. No injuries reported on train. — Delray Beach Fire (@DelrayBeachFire) July 26, 2017

