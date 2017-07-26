2 people struck by Tri-Rail train in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 people struck by Tri-Rail train in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a man and woman were struck by a Tri-Rail train Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW 17th Ave.

A Tri-Rail spokesperson said the victims were hit by a southbound train.

Both patients were taken to Delray Medical Center as trauma patients.

Fire Rescue said the train is stopped north of Lake Ida Road, and no crossings are blocked. There were no injuries reported on the train.

