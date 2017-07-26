Man in controversial shark video says he's sorry

A graphic video of a shark being dragged behind a boat at a high speed has gone viral and caused outrage.
“It’s just really hard to watch,” said Bryce Rohrer with Florida Shark Diving. “You have this amazing animal just cart-wheeling backwards.”
While shark experts agree the video is awful, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is investigating which, if any, laws might have been broken.
There are several different factors that go into that decision. First it depends if the incident happened in state, federal or international waters.
It is also important what type of shark it was.
Shark expert Alex Carrier said he watched the video multiple times and can narrow it down.
“It’s either a long fin mako, short fin mako or a spinner,” Carrier said.
A long fin mako would be protected from harvesting in Florida waters, while the other two would not.
The next question is if the shark was still alive when the video was shot.
“You can clearly tell in the video that it’s still alive and it keeps opening it’s mouth,” Carrier said. “It’s very clear the agony the shark is in.”
Dragging sharks behind boats in slow speed is a common technique of killing sharks.
But Rohrer said that's not what he saw in this video.
“This was not an act of fishing in a fishing tournament," Rohrer said. "This was complete animal torture.”
Capt. Nate Weissman from Bradenton said he knows the captain in the shark video and the crew. He posted the video on his own Facebook page and tagged the captain and FWC in it.
He then received an apology from one of the crew members via text message.
“I realize what we did was stupid," the message reads. "I have learned from my actions, and I am sorry. It won’t happen again.”
Shark experts are hoping FWC will take actions. Rohrer said if nothing else, the video shows a clear case of animal cruelty.
“It’s just so violent and so wrong," Rohrer said.Scripps Only Content 2017