Pet of the Week Olive

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Houston. He's a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Abuelo. He's a 8-year-old Siamese who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Buster. He's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Mickey. He's a 5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Mary. She's a 12-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Olive. She's a 10-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Olive:

What a magnificent creature! With my long, lean legs, I could be a super model on the cat walk, however I would be content to just go on long walks with you. I'm a gentle sweet girl mixed in with a bit of shyness. But I know with you by my side I will get over that quickly. Going out for walks is just one of the things this doggie likes to do. It helps keep me motivated, especially if there's food or toys around. Pretty much anything makes me happy in the typical doggie world. However, a warm bed and a loving home will make this girl fur-ever grateful!

I'm a Fospice pet. Adopt me and all my routine medical care, food, medication and other supplies will be provided by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, free of charge. Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more.

Learn more about Olive here.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.