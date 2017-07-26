Goodman DUI manslaughter conviction upheld - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Goodman DUI manslaughter conviction upheld

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An appeals court has upheld the DUI manslaughter conviction and 16-year prison sentence for a Florida polo mogul who killed a man in a drunken-driving crash.

The 4th District Court of Appeal issued its ruling Wednesday in the case of 53-year-old John Goodman, founder of the International Polo Club.

 

Trial evidence showed Goodman was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign in February 2010 and rammed his black Bentley into 23-year-old Scott Patrick Wilson's car. Wilson died after his car rolled into a canal. Goodman left the scene.

Goodman's first conviction was overturned because of juror misconduct.

The appeals court did order that Goodman's conviction for vehicular homicide be vacated because of double jeopardy rules. That has no impact on his prison sentence or DUI manslaughter conviction.

