Lake Okeechobee workshops scheduled

On Thursday and Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District are holding two public workshops.

The workshops are intended to identify opportunities to improve the quantity, timing and distribution of flows from the 730 square-mile lake.

South Florida Water Management District spokesman Randy Smith said the meetings will discuss water flows and restoration projects north of Lake Okeechobee.

Thursday’s workshop starts at 1 p.m. and will be held at 3800 NW 16th Blvd. in Okeechobee.

On Friday, a workshop will be held at the SFWMD headquarters located at 3301 Gun Club Rd. in suburban West Palm Beach. The meeting runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information and an agenda, visit www.sfwmd.gov/lowrp.

Story updated to clarify that the scheduled workshops will not discuss blue-green algae. 

