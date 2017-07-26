1 Person hurt in St. Lucie Co. house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person hurt in St. Lucie Co. house fire

One person was injured after a house fire in St. Lucie County Wednesday morning, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The fire happened at a home in the 3400 block of Sallie Chupco Tommie Way in Ft Pierce.

The fire district said the fire was contained to the kitchen.

Photos posted on the district's Facebook page showed fire damage to an oven and cabinets.

The injured person was a male who was hospitalized, fire rescue said.

 

