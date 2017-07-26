Woman with gunshot wounds hospitalized - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman with gunshot wounds hospitalized

A woman with gunshot wounds has been hospitalized in West Palm Beach, according to police.

She walked into Good Samaritan Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Police said they received a call of shots fired at 17th Street and Tamarind Avenue, but are not sure if the events are related.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information was released.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.