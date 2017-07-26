Jupiter teen missing from his home since Sunday

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.

JUPITER, Fla. - 16-year-old, Austin Muszick went missing from his home in Jupiter on July 23. He may be in the company of a juvenile female. The pair may still be in the local area or they may attempt to travel to the areas throughout Palm Beach County, specifically Juno Beach, Jupiter Farms or Royal Palm, FL.



Austin is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Austin is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 1-561-688-3000.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.