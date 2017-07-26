Jupiter teen missing from his home since Sunday

JUPITER, Fla. - 16-year-old, Austin Muszick went missing from his home in Jupiter on July 23. He may be in the company of a juvenile female. The pair may still be in the local area or they may attempt to travel to the areas throughout Palm Beach County, specifically Juno Beach, Jupiter Farms or Royal Palm, FL.
Austin is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Austin is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 1-561-688-3000.
