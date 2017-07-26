VIDEO: Boynton police officer captures alligator

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) has released body camera footage from an officer who captured an alligator and released it back into the wild.

BBPD says Officer Alfredo Vargas responded to a call from a resident of Hunter's Run a few weeks ago who found an alligator lying by his front door.

Officer Vargas put his experience handling and wrestling alligators at the Native Village in Hollywood, Florida to good use by safely capturing the gator with assistance from another officer.

BBPD says Officer Vargas called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and learned that it would be about 30 minutes before a trapper could arrive, and that it was likely that the gator would be killed after capture.

Officer Vargas said he didn't want that to happen and FWC advised that due to his experience with handling alligators he could release the reptile elsewhere.

BBPD says after capturing it, Officer Vargas put the alligator in his patrol car and took him out to a canal by Congress Avenue and Miner Road, where he removed the tape from his mouth and put him back in the water.