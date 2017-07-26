Woman with gunshot wound hospitalized - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman with gunshot wound hospitalized

A woman with at least one gunshot wound has been hospitalized in West Palm Beach, according to police.

She was taken by car to Good Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday afternoon for treatment, police said.

The shooting investigation centered near the 1800 block of N. Tamarind Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

 

