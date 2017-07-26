Woman with gunshot wound hospitalized

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>