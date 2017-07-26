1 Dead in IRCSO deputy-involved shooting

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- One person is dead after Indian River County deputies responded to a report of a person threatening suicide.
At approximately 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) responded to the 600 block of Carriage Lake Way in suburban Vero Beach after a 911 caller reported a person threatening suicide.
While on scene, one deputy discharged their weapon, killing one person. No one else was injured at the scene.
The 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office is on scene along with detectives from IRCSO.
Deputies are currently securing a search warrant for the residence to recover evidence in their investigation.
The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice for any deputy involved in deadly force incidents.
No other details are available at this time. Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar will provide more information at a media conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.