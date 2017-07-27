Police seek missing 87-year-old PSL woman

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.

Trump's order: Bar all transgender troops from US military

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered 87-year-old woman.

Police say Annie Buck is believed to have left her Port St. Lucie home in the 700 block of SE Evergreen Terrace on Wednesday, July 26 between 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

She is believed to have been heading west towards St. Lucie West Boulevard.

Annie Buck is described as a white female with white hair, blue eyes, standing 5' 4" tall and weighing 150 lbs.

There is no known clothing description available.

She should be driving a 2002 Silver Cruiser with Florida tag 820-IPU.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.