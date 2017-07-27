Police seek missing 87-year-old PSL woman

-
Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-07-26 13:28:15 GMT
Thursday, July 27 2017 1:29 AM EDT2017-07-27 05:29:18 GMT
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-07-26 05:17:20 GMT
Thursday, July 27 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:52:41 GMT
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms. More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:46:19 GMT
Wednesday, July 26 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-07-26 14:39:55 GMT
President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.More >> President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.More >>
Tuesday, July 25 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-07-25 18:56:36 GMT
Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-07-26 13:39:01 GMT
Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.More >> Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.More >>
Monday, July 24 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-07-24 08:15:34 GMT
Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 20:57:53 GMT
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines. More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered 87-year-old woman.
Police say Annie Buck is believed to have left her Port St. Lucie home in the 700 block of SE Evergreen Terrace on Wednesday, July 26 between 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
She is believed to have been heading west towards St. Lucie West Boulevard.
Annie Buck is described as a white female with white hair, blue eyes, standing 5' 4" tall and weighing 150 lbs.
There is no known clothing description available.
She should be driving a 2002 Silver Cruiser with Florida tag 820-IPU.
If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.Scripps Only Content 2017