Police seek missing 87-year-old PSL woman

Police seek missing 87-year-old PSL woman

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered 87-year-old woman.

Police say Annie Buck is believed to have left her Port St. Lucie home in the 700 block of SE Evergreen Terrace on Wednesday, July 26 between 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

She is believed to have been heading west towards St. Lucie West Boulevard.

Annie Buck is described as a white female with white hair, blue eyes, standing 5' 4" tall and weighing 150 lbs.

There is no known clothing description available.

She should be driving a 2002 Silver Cruiser with Florida tag 820-IPU.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

