1 Dead in Indian River deputy-involved shooting

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at age 90.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.

Trump's order: Bar all transgender troops from US military

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

One person is dead after Indian River County deputies responded to a report of a person threatening suicide.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of Carriage Lake Way in suburban Vero Beach after a 911 caller reported a person threatening suicide.

While on scene, one deputy discharged their weapon, killing one person. No one else was injured at the scene.

The 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office is on scene along with detectives from IRCSO.

Deputies are currently securing a search warrant for the residence to recover evidence in their investigation.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice for any deputy involved in deadly force incidents.

No other details are available at this time. Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar will provide more information at a media conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.