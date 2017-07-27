Pickup truck, semi involved in South Bay crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pickup truck, semi involved in South Bay crash

A pickup truck and semi were involved in a crash Thursday morning in South Bay, creating a fuel spill. 

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 7 a.m. and spotted a black truck and tractor-trailer that crashed at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Palm Beach Road.

 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said fuel was spilled on the road, closing northbound U.S. 27.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.