Truck, semi crash in South Bay cause fuel spill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Truck, semi crash in South Bay cause fuel spill

A pickup truck and semi were involved in a crash Thursday morning in South Bay, causing about 50 gallons of fuel to spill onto the road. 

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 7 a.m. and spotted a black truck and tractor-trailer that crashed at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Palm Beach Road.

 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the pickup truck hit the side of the semi and punctured the tractor-trailer's saddle tank, cause the fuel leak.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck has closed northbound U.S. 27 while crews investigate and cleanup the fuel.

Borroto said no one was hurt in the crash.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.