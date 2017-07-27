Woman found lying on I-95 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman found lying on I-95

A woman was found lying on I-95 Thursday morning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

She was found between Forest Hill Blvd., and 10th Avenue North around 9:12.

Fire rescue said the woman was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Investigators are not sure how she ended up on the road.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.