President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.

Trump's order: Bar all transgender troops from US military

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

A pickup truck and semi were involved in a crash Thursday morning in South Bay, causing about 50 gallons of fuel to spill onto the road.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 7 a.m. and spotted a black truck and tractor-trailer that crashed at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Palm Beach Road.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the pickup truck hit the side of the semi and punctured the tractor-trailer's saddle tank, cause the fuel leak.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck has closed northbound U.S. 27 while crews investigate and cleanup the fuel.

Borroto said no one was hurt in the crash.