Sheriff: Woman shot lunging at deputy with knife - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff: Woman shot lunging at deputy with knife

One woman is dead after Indian River County deputies responded to a report of a person threatening suicide Wednesday night.

At a Thursday morning news conference Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said Susan Teel, 62, came at a deputy with a butcher knife.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Carriage Lake Way in suburban Vero Beach after a 911 caller reported a person threatening suicide.

"Prior to 8 o'clock, the husband discovered his wife in the bathtub cutting her wrist with a razor knife," Sheriff Loar said.

He identified the husband as Dr. Dudley Teel.

A deputy arrived a short time later and was told by Dr. Teel that his wife was upstairs in the master bedroom attempting to kill herself, the sheriff's office said.

"As the deputy went up the stairs and approached the bedroom he encountered the subject that was attempting to kill him with a large butcher knife," Sheriff Loar said. "The deputy, in an enclosed area, did exactly what he was trained. He used deadly force. It's an unfortunate situation all the way around."

No one else was injured at the scene.

The 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office and detectives are investigating the case.

The deputy, a five-year-veteran, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice for any deputy involved in deadly-force incidents.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.