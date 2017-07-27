Sheriff: Woman shot lunging at deputy with knife

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

One woman is dead after Indian River County deputies responded to a report of a person threatening suicide Wednesday night.

At a Thursday morning news conference Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said Susan Teel, 62, came at a deputy with a butcher knife.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Carriage Lake Way in suburban Vero Beach after a 911 caller reported a person threatening suicide.

"Prior to 8 o'clock, the husband discovered his wife in the bathtub cutting her wrist with a razor knife," Sheriff Loar said.

He identified the husband as Dr. Dudley Teel.

A deputy arrived a short time later and was told by Dr. Teel that his wife was upstairs in the master bedroom attempting to kill herself, the sheriff's office said.

"As the deputy went up the stairs and approached the bedroom he encountered the subject that was attempting to kill him with a large butcher knife," Sheriff Loar said. "The deputy, in an enclosed area, did exactly what he was trained. He used deadly force. It's an unfortunate situation all the way around."

No one else was injured at the scene.

Sheriff says woman came at deputy with butcher knife before shooting her. Susan Teel, wife of Dr. Dudley Teel killed @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/F1NbHnllPq — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) July 27, 2017

The 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office and detectives are investigating the case.

The deputy, a five-year-veteran, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice for any deputy involved in deadly-force incidents.