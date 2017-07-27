Girlfriend of slain man dies, 3 kids now orphans

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

A family is reeling after three young children are left without their parents, all within two weeks.

Stephanie Caceres buried her boyfriend and father of the twins, Jevaughn Suckoo, on Wednesday. He was shot and killed in his home at Renaissance Apartments on July 11.

Friends and family confirm that Caceres gave birth just days after his death but suffered complications from a C-section while birthing the twins. Friends told WPTV she had gotten an infection.

She died in the ICU at Palms West Hospital, just hours after Suckoo's funeral on Wednesday.

Caceres worked at Juan Batista Pediatrics in West Palm Beach. They have been working to collect donations of diapers, baby formula and other items to help the surviving children. They're also in the process of putting together a trust fund.

West Palm Beach police said they still have no new updates or leads in finding Suckoo's killer. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Creelman at 561-822-1676 or Detective D. MacCarthy at 561-822-1666 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

The family has created a new GoFundMe page for the children.