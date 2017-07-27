Girlfriend of slain man dies, 3 kids now orphans - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Girlfriend of slain man dies, 3 kids now orphans

A family is reeling after three young children are left without their parents, all within two weeks.

Stephanie Caceres buried her boyfriend and father of the twins, Jevaughn Suckoo, on Wednesday. He was shot and killed in his home at Renaissance Apartments on July 11.

Friends and family confirm that Caceres gave birth just days after his death but suffered complications from a C-section while birthing the twins. Friends told WPTV she had gotten an infection.

She died in the ICU at Palms West Hospital, just hours after Suckoo's funeral on Wednesday.

Caceres worked at Juan Batista Pediatrics in West Palm Beach. They have been working to collect donations of diapers, baby formula and other items to help the surviving children. They're also in the process of putting together a trust fund.

Family and co-workers are planning a press conference at 2:30 p.m. at the office. WPTV will be streaming live online and on Facebook.

West Palm Beach police said they still have no new updates or leads in finding Suckoo's killer. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Creelman at 561-822-1676 or Detective D. MacCarthy at 561-822-1666 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

The family has created a new GoFundMe page for the children.

