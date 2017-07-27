Police: 'Boogie' tried selling drugs near kids

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

A man known as "Boogie" wanted by multiple agencies for trafficking drugs was busted with three children in his car, Boynton Beach Police say.

Officers received a tip that “Boogie” would be at Jaycee Park in Boynton Beach with large amounts of heroin on July 25, an arrest report states. “Boogie” was identified in the report as David Coleman.

The report says officers moved in on Coleman’s car when they spotted him and found another man, Eric Griffin, with him. They say a 1-year-old, 2-year-old, and 5-year-old were in the car, as well.

70 bags of heroin, marijuana, and crack cocaine were found in the car, the report states. Police say they also found $4,200 in cash and believe the heroin was laced with toxic substitutes.

Coleman told police he was going to the park to sell drugs, the report states. Bringing the children to a drug deal placed them in harm's way, an officer wrote.

Records show Coleman was wanted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office for grand theft auto and by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for selling drugs. He was also wanted by the Lantana Police Department for allegedly selling drugs to an undercover officer.

He was arrested and is charged with multiple counts of possessing and trafficking drugs and three counts of child neglect. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on nearly $300,000 bond.

Griffin is charged with heroin possession, failure to appear in court and release violation for a previous case. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.