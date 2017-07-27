911 Calls, police cam video after Venus crash

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Police body camera footage of a crash involving Venus Williams has been made public.

First obtained by TMZ.com, it shows the officers telling Williams she was at fault.

"What seems to have happened here is that you entered North Lake Blvd. The westbound light changed to green and that car was westbound in the right lane and he had a green light. So you kind of violated his right of way," an officer is heard on the video.

Although officers first said that she was at fault, they later said they were not comfortable citing her for the crash. They later concluded that Williams lawfully entered the intersection.

Williams is in the middle of a wrongful death lawsuit with the Barson family.

Jerome Barson passed away due to injuries he suffered when his car t-boned Williams' SUV.

Court documents obtained by NewsChannel 5 reveal Williams is claiming the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

TMZ said the body camera footage it published appeared to be edited.

Police also released 911 calls reporting the crash. Listen below: