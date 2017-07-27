Camera captures mail carrier tossing package

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

Loxahatchee resident JD Howell says he relies on his daily mail deliveries.

“We're too busy with working right now to go out and shop even for the simplest things,” he says. “It's just easier to have them delivered.”

For most people, picking up their mail is simple.

For JD, however, it can often be an adventure.

“It seems like there's a lot of problems with the postal service out here,” he says.

He says a video his security camera captured Sunday proves that.

“The postal truck pulled up, the carrier scanned the package and just tossed it out the door,” he says.

JD's delivery was left sitting in the middle of his driveway.

“It would've taken another 10 seconds to hop out of the truck, put it next to the garage door or under the cover at the front door,” he says.

When it comes to questionable deliveries, JD isn't alone.

His Facebook post about the bad delivery spawned dozens of similar stories from his neighbors.

One video sent in to NewsChannel 5 by a viewer shows a carrier handling a package with anything but care, also tossing it out of the truck.

NewsChannel 5 went out looking for answers, bringing up the concerns to one of the drivers on JD's route.

The carrier responded, saying “I just deliver mail, I don't know.”

JD says blame falls less on the carriers themselves - and more on a lack of training.

“We all jobs to do, you do your job to the best of your ability, but there has to be some accountability.”

The US Postal Service sent NewsChannel 5 a statement about the incident:

The U.S. Postal Service is committed to providing outstanding service to its customers, and postal employees take great pride in their work delivering for the American public. The vast majority of the more than four billion packages shipped using the U.S. Postal Service each year arrive swiftly, safely and intact. However, even one mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. The U.S. Postal Service takes the concerns of these customers very seriously and local management is researching the matter. We apologize to our customer and will take appropriate measures to ensure this isolated incident does not occur again.

In addition, officials with the post office personally called JD to apologize for the incident.

For more info on how to report mail issues of your own, click here