Capt. in shark video requests police protection

Capt. in shark video requests police protection

The captain on the boat of the controversial shark dragging video has requested police patrol at his home after threats were made against him and his family on social media.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said the request was made on June 25.

"That's a service that we provide to the citizens and business in our city,” Tyler said. “In the officer's spare time they'll just drive by the location."

Tyler added that so far there hasn’t been any incidents at the captain’s residence and no unusual activity.

The captain in the video is well known in the community for posting controversial pictures of mistreating animals in the past.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation confirmed to WPTV that he had been under investigation in 2015 for those images he posted on social media. The case was dropped in January 2017 and no charges were filed.

FWC said while they know the identity of those on the boat, they’re not releasing their names until the investigation is complete.

