Capt. in shark video requests police protection

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The captain on the boat of the controversial shark dragging video has requested police patrol at his home after threats were made against him and his family on social media.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said the request was made on June 25.

"That's a service that we provide to the citizens and business in our city,” Tyler said. “In the officer's spare time they'll just drive by the location."

Tyler added that so far there hasn’t been any incidents at the captain’s residence and no unusual activity.

The captain in the video is well known in the community for posting controversial pictures of mistreating animals in the past.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation confirmed to WPTV that he had been under investigation in 2015 for those images he posted on social media. The case was dropped in January 2017 and no charges were filed.

FWC said while they know the identity of those on the boat, they’re not releasing their names until the investigation is complete.