Candlelight vigil held for beloved mother - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Candlelight vigil held for beloved mother

A somber vigil was held for Stephanie Caceres, the young mother who passed away just days after giving birth to twins.

Around 50 of Caceres’ friends and family gathered at the beach in Lake Worth on Thursday evening to light candles in the shape of a heart and her initials.

Nobody spoke a word but the tremendous loss Caceres leaves behind in this community was visible. Friends and family members were hugging each other as they watched the candles being lit.

Caceres suffered complications from her C-section and died Wednesday, just hours after her boyfriend’s funeral.

On July 11, West Palm Beach police said someone shot and killed 26-year old Jevaughn Suckoo inside his home. He left behind Caceres, who was pregnant with their twins, and their two-year old daughter.

