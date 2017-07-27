Candlelight vigil held for beloved mother

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

A somber vigil was held for Stephanie Caceres, the young mother who passed away just days after giving birth to twins.

Around 50 of Caceres’ friends and family gathered at the beach in Lake Worth on Thursday evening to light candles in the shape of a heart and her initials.

Nobody spoke a word but the tremendous loss Caceres leaves behind in this community was visible. Friends and family members were hugging each other as they watched the candles being lit.

Caceres suffered complications from her C-section and died Wednesday, just hours after her boyfriend’s funeral.

On July 11, West Palm Beach police said someone shot and killed 26-year old Jevaughn Suckoo inside his home. He left behind Caceres, who was pregnant with their twins, and their two-year old daughter.