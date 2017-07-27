Will Boynton Beach reactivate red light cameras?

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- The city of Boynton Beach may be reconsidering bringing back red light cameras.

One commissioner has asked that the topic be discussed at the commission meeting next Tuesday.

The city decided to turn off the cameras at the start of this year.

At least three commissioners would have to be in favor of the cameras to bring them back online.