Will Boynton Beach reactivate red light cameras?

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- The city of Boynton Beach may be reconsidering bringing back red light cameras.

One commissioner has asked that the topic be discussed at the commission meeting next Tuesday.

The city decided to turn off the cameras at the start of this year.

At least three commissioners would have to be in favor of the cameras to bring them back online.

