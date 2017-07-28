Cat missing after Delray pet hotel break-in - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cat missing after Delray pet hotel break-in

A cat is missing after a pet hotel break-in in Delray Beach this week.

The cat named Sunny escaped Tuesday from the Barkingham Palace after the owners said a man used a shovel to shatter a side door.

Once inside, the thief stole a jar of coins and money from a cash register.  

 

The room the man broke into is the one enclosure at the business where cats are left to roam at night, giving Sunny an easy escape.

“You just feel so shook up and violated, it's hard to explain. Just the thought of losing someone's pet was the most traumatic of all,” said Barkingham Palace owner Patricia Maturo.

Sunny's owner did not want to talk about the incident, but the hotel said she's heartbroken.

Maturo and the pet owner are working together by passing out fliers and searching the area in an effort to find the cat.

