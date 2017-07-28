Trump cited in State Attorney Aronberg's divorce

-
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms. More >>
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress. More >>
Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit. More >>
A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The wife of a Florida Democratic state prosecutor says she is getting divorced — in part because she supports President Donald Trump and he doesn't.
Lynn Aronberg said in a press release Thursday that she is "amicably" divorcing Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.
Lynn Aronberg says she is a "staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump," while her husband is not. She says that fact led her to feel "increasingly isolated in the marriage."
The 37-year-old former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and public relations consultant said she is getting a $100,000 settlement, including a new BMW and $40,000 in cash.
Dave Aronberg is a former state senator who was elected to his current office in 2012. The spokesman for the 46-year-old prosecutor said Aronberg had no comment.Associated Press 2017