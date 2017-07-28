Crews extinguish RV fire in West Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews extinguish RV fire in West Boca Raton

Multiple crews responded to a recreational vehicle fire overnight in West Boca near the Palm Beach-Broward County line.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded to the fire at 4 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 11000 block of Coral Place.

 

The fire was extinguished by 4:30 a.m. Crews at the scene said the RV is a total loss.

No one was inside the vehicle when the fire started. A few nearby residents had to be evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

