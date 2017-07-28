Car crashes into canal along Southern Boulevard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car crashes into canal along Southern Boulevard

Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car that ran off the road and into a canal late Thursday night.

The crash occurred just before midnight along Southern Boulevard about five miles from Lion Country Safari.

The condition of the driver has not been released, and it is unclear what led up to the crash. 

 
