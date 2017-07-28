5 People hit by trains this week

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A conductor told investigators in Florida that he unsuccessfully tried to stop his train when he saw a couple hug and lay down on the tracks in an apparent suicide pact.

Delray Beach police spokeswoman Dani Moschella says the man and woman, both homeless and 29 years of age, remained in critical condition after being hit by the train Wednesday.

Police say they are the fourth and fifth people hit by trains this week and investigators say most were suicide attempts.

The SunSentinel reports Tri-Rail, which operates commuter trains in South Florida is considering using drones to monitor the tracks to deter suicides. The agency also plans to place signs encouraging people to call the 211 suicide prevention helpline.

Police are investigating but say the conductor tried to stop.