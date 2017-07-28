Wells Fargo to reimburse 570K car loan customers

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Wells Fargo has agreed to refund $80 million to customers hit by car loan insurance they didn't need.

The money will go to some 570,000 customers wrongly charged for auto collateral protection insurance policies.

A bank official says the company takes full responsibility for failing to appropriately manage the insurance program.

The bank said it had started a review of the CPI program in July 2016 and discontinued the program in September, based on the findings.

The unnecessary cost forced more than 270,000 customers into delinquency on their loans.

And about 20,000 customers had their vehicles wrongfully repossessed because of the additional cost of insurance.

The bank said those customers would receive additional payments as compensation for the loss of their vehicles.