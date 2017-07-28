Cops: Man fires shots after hit by car

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

A 24-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after Fort Pierce Police say he shot at a man’s truck Wednesday.

Police were initially called when the suspect, Carlos Juarez, said he was hit by a truck. Police believe Juarez fired shots at the driver of the truck, Jaime Garcia, according to an arrest report.

Garcia said he arranged to meet with Juarez to get his car back near 25th St. and Ormond Ave. on July 26, the report states. Police wrote in the report that Garcia’s car was with his girlfriend at Juarez’s house. Juarez is the father of the woman’s child, records show.

Garcia said he drove over in his truck and asked his girlfriend to come home with him when Juarez pulled out a gun and pointed it at Garcia, the report states. Garcia said he sped away and hit Juarez as he was leaving. He said his truck was shot several times.

Police said there were several shell casings on the street. They believe three bullet holes on Garcia’s truck were old and not associated with this incident, the report states.

Juarez told police in the report that the two were arguing when Garcia hit him with his car and Garcia fired shots as he drove away.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue took Juarez to a local hospital for cuts and scrapes.

Police interviewed Garcia, Juarez, and the girlfriend. They believe the evidence is consistent with Garcia’s story, the report states. The car and truck were towed to Fort Pierce Police storage.

Juarez was arrested and is facing attempted murder and possession of a weapon or ammo by a felon charges. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.