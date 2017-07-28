Palm Beach woman arrested for grand theft - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach woman arrested for grand theft

Linh Athmer is accused of cashing $7,300 in worthless checks at a Palm Beach bank, according to an arrest report.

Athmer was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after the checks were returned by Bank of America for insufficient funds, the report states.

Athmer is listed in Florida Business records as the president of Island Services Palm Beach, LLC. She was arrested on July 26 on Sunset Ave. in Palm Beach at the location her business is registered under.

Athmer was divorced from Michael Athmer on Nov. 2, 2016, according to court records. Michael Athmer is a member of the Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and works as a business consultant, his biography on the chamber’s website states.

The checks were drawn on May 15 and 16 from an account Athmer shares with Vinh Thanh Mai. Athmer’s name was blacked out on the checks, investigators say.

Records show the account Athmer tried cashing two checks from had had $3.75 in it.

Athmer is facing grand theft and fraud charges. She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $9,000 bond.

