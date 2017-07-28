President pledges to destroy violent MS-13 gang - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President pledges to destroy violent MS-13 gang

(AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging to "destroy" the violent MS-13 street gang and other similar organizations.

He says he's more focused on MS-13 because it is "particularly violent." Trump says MS-13's members don't like to shoot their victims because death comes too fast. He says MS-13 members prefer to knife and cut their victims, so they die slowly and more painfully.

Trump says of MS-13: "These are animals."

The president is addressing law enforcement officials and relatives of crime victims in Brentwood, in Suffolk County, New York, where MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, has committed a string of gruesome murders, including the April killing of four young men.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.