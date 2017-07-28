President pledges to destroy violent MS-13 gang

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

(AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging to "destroy" the violent MS-13 street gang and other similar organizations.

He says he's more focused on MS-13 because it is "particularly violent." Trump says MS-13's members don't like to shoot their victims because death comes too fast. He says MS-13 members prefer to knife and cut their victims, so they die slowly and more painfully.

Trump says of MS-13: "These are animals."

The president is addressing law enforcement officials and relatives of crime victims in Brentwood, in Suffolk County, New York, where MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, has committed a string of gruesome murders, including the April killing of four young men.