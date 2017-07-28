Man shocked taken to trauma center

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Multiple crews responded to a recreational vehicle fire overnight in West Boca near the Palm Beach-Broward County line.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded to the fire at 4 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 11000 block of Coral Place.

The fire was extinguished by 4:30 a.m. Crews at the scene said the RV is a total loss.

No one was inside the vehicle when the fire started. A few nearby residents had to be evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire out on Coral Place in West Boca near Broward/Palm Beach line. Deputies on the scene do not believe anyone was hurt @WPTV pic.twitter.com/RwAWGQQ41P — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) July 28, 2017

