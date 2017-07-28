Woman accused of embezzling $215,000

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Tiffany Ghent was arrested for embezzling $215,000 from Southern Truss Companies, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives say.

Ghent worked as the office manager for the company between December 2014 and July 2015.

She’s accused of systematically diverting company funds from the payroll account into her personal account, a report states. The report also accuses Ghent of using the company's debit card to make personal purchases and ATM withdrawals.

Southern Truss Companies is a truss engineering and assembly company in Fort Pierce, according to the company's website.

She was arrested on July 27 in Fort Pierce for grand theft and organized fraud. She is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $150,000 bond.