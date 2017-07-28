Woman accused of embezzling $215,000 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman accused of embezzling $215,000

Tiffany Ghent was arrested for embezzling $215,000 from Southern Truss Companies, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives say.

Ghent worked as the office manager for the company between December 2014 and July 2015.

She’s accused of systematically diverting company funds from the payroll account into her personal account, a report states. The report also accuses Ghent of using the company's debit card to make personal purchases and ATM withdrawals.

Southern Truss Companies is a truss engineering and assembly company in Fort Pierce, according to the company's website.

She was arrested on July 27 in Fort Pierce for grand theft and organized fraud. She is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $150,000 bond.

