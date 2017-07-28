Good Samaritan rescues kitten thrown from car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Good Samaritan rescues kitten thrown from car

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is crediting a good Samaritan with saving a kitten thrown from a car on Interstate 95.

The 3-month-old kitten was thrown out of a car window on northbound off-ramp at Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach at about 5:20 p.m. on July 21, ACC says.

The good Samaritan saw what happened and stopped rush-hour traffic to rescue it.

The kitten has been named Summer. She is in stable but critical condition in ACC care.

Veterinarians with ACC say she will need surgery for a fractured femur.

ACC investigators are looking for help identifying the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

