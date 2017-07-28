Good Samaritan rescues kitten thrown from car

A police officer captured an alligator and released it into the wild rather than allow a trapper to kill it.

The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.

A ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing 1 and injuring 7 others (Source: YouTube)

Ohio State Fair rides close after deadly accident kills 1 man, 7 others injured

Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Scientists build DNA from scratch to alter life's blueprint

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is crediting a good Samaritan with saving a kitten thrown from a car on Interstate 95.

The 3-month-old kitten was thrown out of a car window on northbound off-ramp at Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach at about 5:20 p.m. on July 21, ACC says.

The good Samaritan saw what happened and stopped rush-hour traffic to rescue it.

The kitten has been named Summer. She is in stable but critical condition in ACC care.

Veterinarians with ACC say she will need surgery for a fractured femur.

ACC investigators are looking for help identifying the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).