HempStaff holds medical marijuana dispensary training in West Pa - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

HempStaff holds medical marijuana dispensary training in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A different kind of job training took place in our area Saturday - one that reflects the changing landscape here in Florida.

Dozens of prospective employees showed up, hoping to learn the ins and out of Medicinal Marijuana in West Palm Beach.

The class was hosted by Florida based company HempStaff.

Instructors were hesitant to let NewsChannel 5 in the classroom, as to conceal the identities of the participants inside.

However, they tell us the class teaches people with no experience in the medical marijuana industry about cannabis laws in Florida, the type of products available, and the affect of cannabis on the body.

HempStaff’s president Rosie Yagielo says it’s all about making sure dispensaries are staffed with the right people.

“These folks are going to need staff that know what they are talking about, that are not going to hurt the cardholder but enhance the cardholder’s knowledge and give them a comfort level when they come into the shop,” she says.

“They’re breaking taboos, they’re educating, they’re wearing a lot of hats under the one title of ‘dispensary agent’.”

Hempstaff says Florida could see more than 400 dispensaries open here in Florida as medical marijuana takes root, making the training even more important.

This comes as controversy continues over a dispensary set to open in Lake Worth.

The building at 1125 North Dixie Highway is set to house the marijuana dispensary in the near future - just feet away from a charter school.

The dispensary is set to open in September.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.