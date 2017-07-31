Last day to apply for free and reduced lunch in Palm Beach County

Monday, July 31 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:43:03 GMT
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Monday is the last day to apply for free or reduced lunch in Palm Beach County to ensure that students get their meal benefits on the first day of school. Applications are accepted all year.
Free and reduced lunch is offered to families who meet income eligibilities. The most a family of four can earn to be eligible is $45,510.
Forms can be filled out online or at your child’s school by visiting the front office.
The price of lunch for elementary school students is $2.05, middle and high school students will pay $2.30.
FLORIDA INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES FOR REDUCED-PRICE MEALS
Effective from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018
Household Size
Annual
Monthly
Twice Per Month
Every Two Weeks
1
$22,311
$1,860
$930
$859
2
$30,044
$2,504
$1,252
$1,156
3
$37,777
$3,149
$1,575
$1,453
4
$45,510
$3,793
$1,897
$1,751
5
$53,243
$4,437
$2,219
$2,048
6
$60,976
$5,082
$2,541
$2,346
7
$68,709
$5,726
$2,863
$2,643
8
$76,442
$6,371
$3,186
$2,941
For each additional family member, add
+ $7,733
+ $645
+ $323
+ $298
