Last day to apply for free and reduced lunch in Palm Beach County

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Monday is the last day to apply for free or reduced lunch in Palm Beach County to ensure that students get their meal benefits on the first day of school. Applications are accepted all year.

Free and reduced lunch is offered to families who meet income eligibilities. The most a family of four can earn to be eligible is $45,510.

Forms can be filled out online or at your child’s school by visiting the front office.

The price of lunch for elementary school students is $2.05, middle and high school students will pay $2.30.

FLORIDA INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES FOR REDUCED-PRICE MEALS

Effective from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018

Household Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks 1 $22,311 $1,860 $930 $859 2 $30,044 $2,504 $1,252 $1,156 3 $37,777 $3,149 $1,575 $1,453 4 $45,510 $3,793 $1,897 $1,751 5 $53,243 $4,437 $2,219 $2,048 6 $60,976 $5,082 $2,541 $2,346 7 $68,709 $5,726 $2,863 $2,643 8 $76,442 $6,371 $3,186 $2,941 For each additional family member, add + $7,733 + $645 + $323 + $298

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.