10 schools to start with new principals in Palm Beach County

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Changes in leadership are coming to ten different schools across Palm Beach County, some of them for different reasons.

Well some of the changes happened very publicly, including one principal that was forced out for having his teachers do his son’s math homework. Lake Worth High School principal George Lockhart was replaced by Elvis Epps after Lockhart asked three teachers to do his son's online math assignments two years ago.

The superintendent demoted Lockhart and he is now at the district’s charter school office.

Palm Beach Superintendent Robert Avossa said he didn't fire Lockhart because his "bad decisions" didn't outweigh the good he's done.

“You've got an individual who may have spent 25-27 years getting high marks doing a great job, has a lapse in judgment. I have to take all that information into play, " said Avossa.

Other schools getting new principals include:

Forrest Hill Elementary

Freedom Shores Elementary

Jeaga Middle

Jerry Thomas Elementary

Jupiter Elementary

Turning points academy

Woodlands Middle

West Riviera Elementary

Boynton Beach High

The Palm Beach Post reports the change at Boynton Beach High was made after student success declined and people in the community asked for a change.

Some of the district's new principals were promoted after serving as administrators at other schools.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.