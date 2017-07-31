Man sentenced to life in prison for Dreyfoos School murders - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man sentenced to life in prison for Dreyfoos School murders

Javier Burgos pleaded guilty Monday to murdering two people at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in 2013.

Burgos was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ted Orama, 56, and 48-year-old Christopher Marshall were killed on the campus on June 19, 2013. Their bodies were found in a maintenance room.

Surveillance video captured Burgos fleeing in his car after the murders. He fled to Texas and then made his way to Colombia.

Burgos turned himself in to authorities earlier this year in Colombia.

